Russia launches missile, drone toward Kyiv: damage and wounded in oblast – photos

The launch of an enemy missile and a drone were reported

Photo: National Police

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv Oblast early in the morning, according to the regional military administration.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

At 5:21 a.m., the regional authorities reported a missile attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported a missile heading towards Kyiv.

Air defense systems were active in the region and the capital.

At 6:18 a.m., the Air Force reported an enemy drone approaching Kyiv from the southeastern direction.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that four people were injured in the Kyiv region, and homes and vehicles were damaged.

As of 7:30 a.m., it was reported that six houses and four vehicles were damaged. Additionally, there was a gas leak and a fire at a non-functioning gas station, which have already been extinguished.

Also, overnight, Russia dropped bombs on Kharkiv: a multi-story building was damaged, and dozens were injured. As of the morning, 25 people were reported injured, including a three-month-old child.