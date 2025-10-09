Russia launches "shahids" at Sumy and attacks Zaporizhzhia suburbs with rocket artillery

There were problems with electricity in Zaporizhzhia district after the Russian attack. There were also UAV hits in Sumy at night

Consequences in Zaporizhzhia district (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On the night of October 9, Russia launched another attack on Ukrainian settlements. The occupiers launched "chekers" and fired from a multiple rocket launcher system at Zaporizhzhia district.

The head of Sumy city military administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko reported that the regional center has been under another enemy attack since the evening.

From 22:30 to 01:30, the enemy attacked the city with five drones.

The hits did not hit the residential sector. No casualties were reported.

The head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported at 23:02 that the enemy had attacked Zaporizhzhia district. The shelling damaged an infrastructure facility.

Prior to that, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, and monitoring channels clarified that it was an MLRS attack on Kushuhum.

Later, Fedorov reported to that private houses were also damaged, and there were partial problems with electricity supply.