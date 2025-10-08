Five Ukrzaliznytsia trains will not run temporarily due to Russian shelling

A number of trains are delayed, some will run on a rerouted route after another Russian attack on the night of October 8

Photo: Facebook / Oleksandr.pertsovskyi

As a result of Russian attacks, the movement of trains in the Nizhyn direction has been hampered. Some trains are delayed and some will temporarily stop running, according to Ukrzaliznytsia .

The following trains will run on the changed route:

→ №46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv;

→ №113 Kharkiv – Lviv;

→ №786 Kyiv – Tereshchenskaya;

→ №116 Kyiv – Sumy;

→ №779 Sumy – Kyiv;

→ №787 Tereshchenskaya – Kyiv.

Trains #143/144 Sumy – Lviv and 45/46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv delayed by two hours.

Temporary suspension of trains:

→ No. 6901 Nosivka – Kyiv (Northern);

→ No. 6903 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Volyn;

→ №6907 Nizhyn – Kyiv (Northern);

→ No. 6909 Nizhyn – Kyiv (Northern);

→ No. 6674 Nemishayeve – Sviatoshyn.