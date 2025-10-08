Five Ukrzaliznytsia trains will not run temporarily due to Russian shelling
As a result of Russian attacks, the movement of trains in the Nizhyn direction has been hampered. Some trains are delayed and some will temporarily stop running, according to Ukrzaliznytsia .
The following trains will run on the changed route:
→ №46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv;
→ №113 Kharkiv – Lviv;
→ №786 Kyiv – Tereshchenskaya;
→ №116 Kyiv – Sumy;
→ №779 Sumy – Kyiv;
→ №787 Tereshchenskaya – Kyiv.
Trains #143/144 Sumy – Lviv and 45/46 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv delayed by two hours.
Temporary suspension of trains:
→ No. 6901 Nosivka – Kyiv (Northern);
→ No. 6903 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Volyn;
→ №6907 Nizhyn – Kyiv (Northern);
→ No. 6909 Nizhyn – Kyiv (Northern);
→ No. 6674 Nemishayeve – Sviatoshyn.
- In recent weeks, Russia has been regularly hitting infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia and energy facilities .
- On the night of October 7, Russia attacked a locomotive depot, power supply line, traction substations in Poltava region.
