Russia strikes Donetsk Oblast, kills five civilians – photos

On the morning of July 18, Russian troops once again attacked the Donetsk Oblast with various caliber weapons, killing five people and injuring three others, the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

The occupiers carried out an artillery attack on Pleshchiivka in the Kramatorsk district. As a result of a hit on a residential building, an 85-year-old local resident was killed. Attempts were made to save his wife, but she died during emergency care.

Russia also struck the village of Hrodivka in the Pokrovsk district. The occupiers' ammunition hit the private sector, where three women aged 26, 32, and 77 died from injuries.

The village of Velyka Novosilka in the Volnovakha district also came under fire from the aggressor state's army. Preliminary reports suggest the enemy used two KAB-250 guided bombs. A married couple, aged 48 and 56, were injured while in their own home.

Another 58-year-old man was wounded in the town of Zalizne, which the occupiers reportedly shelled with artillery.

