Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile, killing 14, including six children – photos

On the evening of Friday, April 4, Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. We are clarifying the details," he wrote, urging residents to stay in safe places.

The missile attack was confirmed by Kryvyi Rih Military Administration head Oleksandr Vilkul.

At 6:48 p.m. local time, Ukraine's Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the southeast. At 6:49 p.m., the military reported a missile heading toward Kryvyi Rih. By 6:51 p.m., an explosion was reported in the city.

Updated at 7:25 p.m.: Vilkul stated that the attack hit a residential area, leaving 12 dead and over 50 injured. Lysak later confirmed that two of the deceased were children. Fires broke out in the city, and apartment buildings were damaged.

Updated at 7:40 p.m.: According to Lysak, the number of children killed had risen to three. "The number of injured is constantly growing. More details to come. Cars and garages are on fire," he reported.

Updated at 8:00 p.m.: Lysak announced that the death toll had risen to 14. Vilkul clarified that five of the victims were children and that a playground was near the impact site.

Updated at 8:10 p.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack.

"A Russian missile struck an ordinary city. Just a street. A residential area. Preliminary reports indicate it was a ballistic strike," he wrote.

The president confirmed that 14 people were killed, including six children.

