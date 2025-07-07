Russia strikes Kharkiv with "Shaheds": there is a hit near a high-rise building – photos, video

Damage to civilian infrastructure is recorded in two districts of the city, the number of victims is growing

Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

Since the morning of July 7, Russians have been striking Kharkiv with drones. Children were among the victims, and civilian objects were attacked, said Mayor Igor Terekhov and the head of regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

At 05:29, the enemy attacked the city with two "shaheds" and then launched several more – at least four explosions were heard. Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts came under attack.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, two adults and two children were preliminarily injured. A fire also broke out on the eighth floor of a building, with an estimated fire area of 10 square meters. However, later the number of injured increased to eight people in the area.

In Sloboda district, one strike hit a residential area, and in the second case, the occupants targeted a civilian facility. In particular, the building of a kindergarten was damaged, noted Syniehubov. Two wounded are reported.

Terekhov noted that a hit to a high-rise building was also recorded in the area.

The number of victims in Kharkiv is growing. As of 06:48 , 13 people are known to be injured: 10 in Shevchenkivskyi district and three in Slobidskyi district, including a three-year-old girl.

As of 07:07, has already reported 17 victims, 12 of whom are in Shevchenkivskyi district and five in Slobidskyi district. Among them are three children. Later, the number of victims increased to 19 people in two districts.

UPDATED AT 07:55. Already 27 injured.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES