Russian attack damages tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson

The movement of trains between Mykolaiv and Kherson was already stopped due to a Russian attack. The connection was restored at the beginning of October

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian attack has damaged rail tracks between Mykolaiv and Kherson, forcing trains to stop at Mykolaiv, the state rail company Ukrzaliznytsia announced on Thursday.

Due to the latest Russian attack, trains to Kherson will stop at Mykolaiv. Passengers will be transported to Kherson by bus.

"All 78 of our passengers to Kherson will be delivered to their destination with maximum comfort," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Railway repair crews have already been dispatched to the site for restoration work, with the aim of resuming service before the return trip.

Since October 2, Ukrzaliznytsia trains have resumed service to Kherson and Mykolaiv. Previously, the section between Dolynska station and Mykolaiv was closed due to a Russian attack overnight on September 29.

In the early hours of October 24, Russia launched another attack on Ukraine using Shahed drones. Air raid alerts were issued in both Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. Additionally, Kherson regularly suffers from enemy airstrikes and artillery shelling.