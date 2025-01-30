Russian drone attack on Sumy high-rise leaves four dead, nine injured

A seven-year-old child is among the nine injured after being hit by a Russian Shahed drone

Russian attack on Sumy overnight on January 29 (Photo: SES)

A Russian drone struck a multi-story apartment building in Sumy overnight, killing four people and injuring nine others, including a child, the regional military administration and State Emergency Service reported.

The attack, carried out by a Shahed drone, destroyed nine apartments and 12 balconies.

Initial reports of one fatality were later updated as rescue workers recovered the bodies of two more victims, a man and a woman, from the rubble.

By 8:20 AM, the death toll had risen to four, with nine people injured, including a seven-year-old child and an 18-year-old in critical condition.

Emergency services rescued four people, including one child, and evacuated 118 residents. A mobile points of invincibility was set up at the scene, with psychologists, medics, and two canine units assisting in the operation.

The previous night, Russia launched 57 attack drones and one Iskander-M missile, targeting five Ukrainian regions.

In Kyiv, drone debris fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district and later in the Desnianskyi district.