Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv leaves 2 dead, 34 Injured

Russia once again attacked civilians in Kharkiv. Early reports indicate the aggressor used a FAB-500 bomb

Photo: SES

A Russian airstrike in Kharkiv late on Wednesday resulted in the death of two people, including a child, and injuries to 34 people, the State Emergency Service and the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported on Thursday morning.

The strike, believed to have been carried out by a FAB-500 aerial bomb, targeted a nine-story residential building.

Rescue workers reported that the entry section from the ninth to the first floor was destroyed. It is believed that people may still be trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Synegubov confirmed that the child killed by the terrorist state was 11 years old. The boy was extracted from the rubble with severe head injuries and fractures. Medics attempted resuscitation for over half an hour but were unable to save the child.

As of 6:40 a.m., the governor reported that the number of fatalities has risen to two, as rescue workers extracted body fragments from the rubble. An investigation will be conducted to identify the victims. The number of injured currently stands at 34.

On Monday, Russia carried out an airstrike on a building of the State Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv, injuring seven people.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russia struck the detached housing neighborhood of the Osnovyanskyi district in Kharkiv, resulting in four fatalities.