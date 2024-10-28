Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: one dead, several injured – photos

Kryvyi Rih (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On Monday, October 28, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in injuries and significant damage, according to Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhii Lysak.

The attack damaged a three-story residential building, and initial reports indicate that 10 people were injured.

The strike ignited fires in the building and nearby structures, damaging a medical facility, several vehicles, and a gas pipeline.

Emergency services are on site.

At 9:55 p.m., Ukraine's Air Force warned of potential ballistic missile use, and at 9:57 p.m., military personnel detected a high-speed target heading for Kryvyi Rih.

Updated at 11:30 p.m. Lysak reported that the number of injured rose to 11. Two men, aged 39 and 60, are in critical condition, while five others are in moderate condition.

Updated at 11:55 p.m. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported that a 39-year-old man with severe head trauma died in the hospital.

Vilkul added that the missile strike caused extensive damage, shattering windows and balconies in numerous buildings.

"We've set up a response center at the nearest school (locals know the location) to provide building materials, utility crews, and city assistance applications. We're also coordinating temporary housing support," Vilkul wrote.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS