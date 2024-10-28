Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: one dead, several injured – photos

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: one dead, several injured – photossupplemented
On Monday, October 28, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in injuries and significant damage, according to Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhii Lysak.
The attack damaged a three-story residential building, and initial reports indicate that 10 people were injured.
The strike ignited fires in the building and nearby structures, damaging a medical facility, several vehicles, and a gas pipeline.
Emergency services are on site.
At 9:55 p.m., Ukraine's Air Force warned of potential ballistic missile use, and at 9:57 p.m., military personnel detected a high-speed target heading for Kryvyi Rih.
Updated at 11:30 p.m. Lysak reported that the number of injured rose to 11. Two men, aged 39 and 60, are in critical condition, while five others are in moderate condition.
Updated at 11:55 p.m. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported that a 39-year-old man with severe head trauma died in the hospital.
Vilkul added that the missile strike caused extensive damage, shattering windows and balconies in numerous buildings.
"We've set up a response center at the nearest school (locals know the location) to provide building materials, utility crews, and city assistance applications. We're also coordinating temporary housing support," Vilkul wrote.