Russian Tornado-S strike in Donetsk Oblast kills 11-year-old boy

His sister is in critical condition, according to police

Photo by National Police of Ukraine

On Wednesday afternoon, November 20, Russian occupiers launched a strike on the Kramatorsk district in the Donetsk Oblast, killing a child, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

At approximately 3:40 PM, the strike—believed to be from a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher—hit the village of Pershomarivka, targeting a residential area with cluster munitions. An 11-year-old boy was killed in the yard of a house.

His 12-year-old sister and 63-year-old grandfather sustained blast injuries, including head, chest, arm, and leg wounds. They were taken to the hospital, with police confirming that the girl was in critical condition and receiving treatment in Dnipro.

The attack also damaged homes and vehicles in the village.