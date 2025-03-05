Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih: people may be trapped under rubble

Aftermath of the attack in Kryvyi Rih (Photo by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of March 5, Russians launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the missile attack caused a fire and damaged civilian infrastructure.

"People may be trapped under the rubble. We are verifying information on the consequences," Lysak wrote.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, confirmed a direct hit on a civilian infrastructure facility.

"The first wounded are already in the hospital undergoing surgery, in critical condition. People may still be under the rubble. Further attacks are possible," he wrote.

Later, Lysak reported that two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih—a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. Both are in critical condition.

At 10:47 p.m. Kyiv time, the regional governor announced one fatality—a 53-year-old man.

Meanwhile, the number of injured rose to three. All have been hospitalized. Two are in critical condition, while one woman is in moderate condition.

At 9:58 p.m., Ukraine's Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south. Minutes later, the military reported a high-speed target heading toward Kryvyi Rih.