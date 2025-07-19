Russians attacked Odesa with drones: one dead and one wounded – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 19, Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones, killing one person. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the mayor of the city Gennadiy Trukhanov.

According to the SES, the Russian attack started a fire from the sixth to the ninth floor of the apartment building. The fire was extinguished by rescuers and volunteers.

Five people were rescued from the apartments, but one rescued woman died from her injuries.

The crew confirmed that one person was killed and three injured.

Trukhanov said that more than 20 enemy UAVs entered the city from different directions. According to him, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure .

Residents of the damaged buildings are being provided with temporary shelter in a kindergarten located near the site of the attack. An operational headquarters has been deployed, clarified Odesa Mayor.

