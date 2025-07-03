Russia struck Odessa with ballistic missiles – two dead and three wounded are reported.

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the afternoon of July 3, and it is preliminary that the city was hit by ballistic missiles.

On July 3, Russia struck Odessa with a ballistic missile. Two people were killed and three injured as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kyper, during a telethon.

According to him, the port infrastructure was hit.