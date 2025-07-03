Russia struck Odessa with ballistic missiles – two dead and three wounded are reported.supplemented
On July 3, Russia struck Odessa with a ballistic missile. Two people were killed and three injured as a result of the attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kyper, during a telethon.
According to him, the port infrastructure was hit.
Russia struck the port infrastructure with a cluster-munition Iskander missile.One person is dead – the truck driver, the identity of the second is being established, and three more people are injured," said the head of the OVA, Oleh.
The Air Force reported around 12:48 about the threat of ballistic weapons being used from Crimea. Later, they wrote about a high-speed target heading towards Odesa.
On the night of July 3, Russia attacked Odesa with strike drones, severely damaging a high-rise building. Six people are known to have been injured, and 11 rescued.
In addition to the high-rise building, other civilian infrastructure facilities have also been damaged.
Fires broke out in the apartments of the high-rise building, but they were extinguished. Six apartments were completely destroyed, and another 36 were partially damaged.Russia regularly strikes Odesa and the region.On the night of June 28, the Russian Federation struck Odessa with drones , hitting a 21-story building. 14 people were injured, including three children, and two people died. They were a teacher and her husband.