The Russians launched a missile strike on a high school in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odessa region, killing two people and possibly trapping people under the rubble, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"An absolutely crazy Russian missile strike directly on a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odessa region. According to preliminary data, it was a ballistic missile strike," the head of state wrote.

He noted that there were no children at the educational institution, as it was vacation time, but there were lyceum employees in the building.

There may be people under the rubble, two deaths are currently known, the president added.

The lyceum has been virtually completely destroyed, Zelenskyy stressed. The rescue operation is ongoing.

"None of these Russian strikes are accidental – the Russian army knows exactly where it is hitting. And these are demonstrative strikes. The Russian leadership is not going to change, it is not going to end the war of its own free will," the president added.

He once again called on partners to increase pressure and sanctions against Moscow, because if Russia is not forced to make peace, "we will have to think about protecting high schools, hospitals, and ordinary residential buildings in other European countries – everywhere that Russian killers can hit."