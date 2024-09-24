Russians hit Kharkiv with glide bombs: 3 dead, 22 injured – photos, videos

Kharkiv (Photo by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

On Tuesday afternoon, September 24, Russian forces launched airstrikes on Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At 3:26 PM, Terekhov announced that the occupiers were hitting one of the city’s most populated districts with glide bombs and urged residents to stay cautious. Syniehubov confirmed explosions were occurring in the city.

At 3:37 PM, Terekhov wrote that strikes had hit four administrative districts of Kharkiv, and relevant services were collecting information on casualties and damage.

He later added that residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts had been struck. According to Syniehubov, two strikes were recorded in the Saltivskyi district.

Update 4:00 PM: Terekhov reported that there were preliminary fatalities, while Syniehubov added that five people had been injured and some were trapped under rubble due to a direct hit on one building.

Update 4:12 PM: Syniehubov confirmed that at least one person was killed and 15 others were injured in the Russian strikes.

Update 4:14 PM: The death toll rose to two, Syniehubov reported.

Update 4:16 PM: The number of dead increased to three. Rescue operations to clear the rubble are ongoing, according to the regional governor.

Terekhov clarified that in the Kyivskyi district, six people were injured in a residential building where floors collapsed from the eighth to the third.

He noted that this building had previously been damaged at the start of the full-scale war. It was almost repaired, all the windows were replaced, insulated, and prepared for the heating season.

Update 4:47 PM: The number of injured rose to 22, Syniehubov reported.

Update 5:10 PM: Syniehubov wrote that Russian forces had carried out at least five strikes with glide bombs. Hits were recorded on a residential building, a civilian enterprise, and an open area.

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Telegram channel of Denys Shmyhal

Photo: Telegram channel of Denys Shmyhal

