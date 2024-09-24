Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: one dead, several injured

Two private houses were destroyed as a result of the attack

Rescuer (Illustrative photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the evening of Monday, September 23, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

He reported that the occupiers targeted a critical infrastructure facility, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. No injuries were initially reported.

Additionally, Russian forces shelled a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed, and two civilians were injured. Two private houses were destroyed.

"All emergency services in the city and region are working on-site and providing assistance," Fedorov added.

At 9:50 PM, Fedorov warned of the threat of glide bombs in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Explosions were later reported at 10:46 PM and 10:52 PM.

