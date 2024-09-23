Russians strike Kramatorsk: woman killed, three injured

They also attacked on Sunday, wounding five people, A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition

Kramatorsk (Screenshot from the video)

The strike on Kramatorsk occurred at noon, killing a woman and injuring three others, according to regional administration head Vadym Filashkin.

Six explosions were reported in the city. A woman around 45 years old was killed in the attack, her husband was injured, and later, two more injuries were confirmed, Filashkin said.

The attack also damaged eight private houses, and officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

"I urge everyone once again: don't put yourselves at risk! Evacuate!" Filashkin stressed.

A regional evacuation call center is available at +380800500121 and +380730500121.

This was the second attack on Kramatorsk in two days. On Sunday evening, five people were wounded by a Russian strike, including a 16-year-old girl in critical condition.

