Guided bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia: nine injured, destroyed building – photos
The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to nine, as the enemy hit the city with guided aerial bombs, reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"The Russians struck six times, tentatively with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the strikes, parked cars caught fire and residential buildings were damaged," the law enforcement officers wrote.
They reported that there is a child among the nine casualties. One woman had to be unblocked from the damaged building.
At 02:02 a.m., the ministry wrote that they had evacuated the residents, extinguished the fire on the balcony of one of the apartments and the burning car.
The Russians regularly bomb Ukrainian cities. On Saturday evening, the Russians struck Kharkiv: they hit a residential high-rise building with an aerial bomb. In the morning it became known that the Russians used the FAB-250, injuring 21 people, including three minors.
The Russians attacked Slovyansk, Donetsk Oblast, targeting the residential sector with an aerial bomb. Three residents were injured.