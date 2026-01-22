Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: there are victims, including a child

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: there are victims, including a childupdated
On the afternoon of Thursday, January 22, Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties and destruction. About this reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.
According to him, at least five people, including a child, were injured in the strike.
The one-and-a-half-year-old boy is in moderate condition. He is under medical supervision, as are the victims, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Two other local residents will be treated at home.
The attack also damaged a two-story apartment building.
Around 11:00, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. And at 11:09 a.m., the military announced that ballistic missiles were heading toward Kryvyi Rih.
- In the evening of January 21 russians hit with drones in Zaporizhzhia, damaging the Epicenter and houses in the private sector.
- On the night of January 22 under attack were Odesa, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions.
Comments (0)