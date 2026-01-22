Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: there are victims, including a child

Two adults and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy hospitalized after rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih

Oleksandr Ganzha (Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k OVA)

On the afternoon of Thursday, January 22, Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties and destruction. About this reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration.

According to him, at least five people, including a child, were injured in the strike.

The one-and-a-half-year-old boy is in moderate condition. He is under medical supervision, as are the victims, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Two other local residents will be treated at home.

The attack also damaged a two-story apartment building.

Around 11:00, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. And at 11:09 a.m., the military announced that ballistic missiles were heading toward Kryvyi Rih.