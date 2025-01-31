Russians strike Odesa city center with ballistic missile, casualties reported – photos

Many damages and destructions in the UNESCO protection zone, said Hennadii Trukhanov

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Odesa Regional State Administration)

On the evening of Friday, January 31, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Odesa's historic city center, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper, and Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Kiper, a hotel employee was injured in the strike and hospitalized. She is receiving the necessary medical care. No further details were provided.

Meanwhile, Trukhanov reported two casualties and stated that Odesa's UNESCO-protected historic district suffered significant damage and destruction. A protected building under enhanced security was affected.



Zelenskyy said the occupiers targeted civilian infrastructure in Odesa with ballistic missiles. He emphasized that air defense remains a priority.

"We are working with all our partners to provide more protection for our state," the president said.

At 7:17 PM Kyiv time, Ukraine's Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south. Between 7:50 PM and 8:04 PM, the military reported high-speed targets over the Black Sea heading toward Odesa.



Updated at 10:30 PM. Kiper reported that the number of injured has risen to three. A young man born in 2006 sustained a head injury and was also hospitalized.

According to the regional governor, the attack damaged several historic landmarks, including literary, historical, and archaeological museums, the Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art, and the philharmonic hall, with windows shattered and facades affected.

Updated at 10:35 PM. Zelenskyy reported that among those caught in the strike's epicenter in Odesa were Norwegian diplomatic representatives.

Photo: Telegram channel of Gennady Trukhanov

Photo: Telegram channel of Gennady Trukhanov

Photo: Telegram channel of Gennady Trukhanov

Photo: Telegram channel of Gennady Trukhanov

Photo: Odesa OVA

Photo: Odesa OVA

Photo: Odesa OVA