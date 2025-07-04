Russians strike at Kryvyi Rih for the third time in a day: fire broke out, there are victims

On the morning of July 4, the occupiers attacked the city with "shaheds" and then attacked the rescuers again

A rescuer (Illustrative photo: SES of Ukraine)

On the evening of Friday, July 4, Russians struck Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties. This was reported to by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

He said that in the evening the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih again.

The attack started a fire and damaged civilian infrastructure. There are victims.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed that a civilian infrastructure facility was hit. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.

"All rescue and utility services are working. We are deploying the headquarters for helping people in the nearest school, where we did last time – the locals will understand," Vilkul added.

According to him, the headquarters will provide construction materials and accept applications for material assistance from the city.

Later, Vilkul said that there were three wounded. One is seriously injured in the operating room. Two are of moderate severity.

On the morning of July 4, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with attack drones. A civilian infrastructure facility was hit and a fire broke out. Six people were reported injured.

Later it became known that the occupiers repeatedly attacked rescuers in Kryvyi Rih who came to eliminate the consequences of previous attacks.