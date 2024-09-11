Russians strike Kostiantynivka: three killed, several wounded - photos

On September 11, the city was attacked with artillery and Smerch MLRS

Consequences of the strike (Photo by Donetsk Regional Military Administration)

On Wednesday afternoon, September 11, Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk Oblast, resulting in deaths and injuries, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The aggressor state's troops shelled the city with tube artillery for 20 minutes. As a result, two women aged 73 and 81 were killed.

Later, the Russians launched another attack on the settlement - presumably using the Smerch multiple launch rocket system - hitting residential areas.

The enemy attack killed a 45-year-old woman in her yard and injured five other civilians, three men and two women. The victims were taken to the hospital with blast and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and fractures.

Over 20 private and multi-apartment residential buildings, commercial establishments, power lines, and vehicles were damaged.

Law enforcement officials have initiated a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings regarding violations of the laws and customs of war.

Photo: Donetska OVA

Photo: Donetska OVA

Photo: OGP

Photo: OGP

Photo: OGP

Read also: Russian attack on Pokrovsk: One dead, one injured, 28,000 left without gas