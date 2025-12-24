Sadovyi on the resumption of air traffic: Technically it is possible, Israel has such experience
Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi allowed the resumption of air traffic from the city during the war. This was his opinion expressed in an interview with LIGA.net.
From time to time, the question of opening air service from Ukraine arises. Most often, Lviv or Uzhhorod are mentioned in this context.
Sadovyi is convinced that during martial law, this decision "requires a very strong will of the state leadership."
"Technically, it is possible, Israel has such experience," the mayor of Lviv emphasized.
At the same time, he added that there must be a political decision and certain conditions must be met.
Air traffic in Ukraine has been completely closed since February 24, 2022, due to Russia's full-scale invasion. It has remained closed for almost four years, although there are discussions of a gradual resumption of flights from certain airports (e.g., Lviv) after a significant increase in air defense or a ceasefire.
- On November 7, 2024, insurance broker Marsh McLennan said that flights from one of the Ukrainian airports may resume in early 2025.
- In December, the Ukrainian airline SkyUp announced the resumption of regular flights. It is now based in Chisinau.
- On February 12, 2025, Reuters wrote that Wizz Air is going to return to Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire.
