Sadovyi on the resumption of air traffic: Technically it is possible, Israel has such experience
Lviv Airport (Photo: Depositphotos)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi allowed the resumption of air traffic from the city during the war. This was his opinion expressed in an interview with LIGA.net.

From time to time, the question of opening air service from Ukraine arises. Most often, Lviv or Uzhhorod are mentioned in this context.

Read also
"We put the assholes in their place". Sadovyi on Zelensky, garbage and business during the war

Sadovyi is convinced that during martial law, this decision "requires a very strong will of the state leadership."

"Technically, it is possible, Israel has such experience," the mayor of Lviv emphasized.

At the same time, he added that there must be a political decision and certain conditions must be met.

REFERENCE

Air traffic in Ukraine has been completely closed since February 24, 2022, due to Russia's full-scale invasion. It has remained closed for almost four years, although there are discussions of a gradual resumption of flights from certain airports (e.g., Lviv) after a significant increase in air defense or a ceasefire.

Read also
Sadovyi on the "garbage problem": In Poland, everyone responds in the spirit of "a scoundrel, but ours"