Sadovyi on the resumption of air traffic: Technically it is possible, Israel has such experience

Lviv mayor says political will and certain conditions are needed to resume flights from Ukraine

Lviv Airport (Photo: Depositphotos)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi allowed the resumption of air traffic from the city during the war. This was his opinion expressed in an interview with LIGA.net.

From time to time, the question of opening air service from Ukraine arises. Most often, Lviv or Uzhhorod are mentioned in this context.

Sadovyi is convinced that during martial law, this decision "requires a very strong will of the state leadership."

"Technically, it is possible, Israel has such experience," the mayor of Lviv emphasized.

At the same time, he added that there must be a political decision and certain conditions must be met.