SBU: Russian agents were preparing a strike on nitrate storage in one of Odesa region's ports

Law enforcers claim to have prevented "one of the largest sabotage operations" by Russia in Odesa region

Law enforcement officials have announced the detention of agents of the Russian Federal Security Service who, according to investigators, were preparing "one of the largest sabotage attacks" in Odesa region. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Office of the Prosecutor General.

A man and a woman are detained in the region who, according to the intelligence service, were preparing a missile attack by Russians on a nitrate storage facility in one of the seaports.

According to the investigation, they were tasked with establishing the presence of explosive mineral fertilizers at a local transit warehouse. In the event of a "positive response" from the informants, the occupiers were going to launch a missile strike on the facility, which was supposed to cause large-scale destruction.

The SBU claims that the enemy agents were a 29-year-old local resident and his 56-year-old accomplice. To fulfill the enemy's task, the man got a job as a handyman at the port, where he began to track the arrival of sea cargo.

Upon discovering the tanks filled with nitrate, he immediately reported it to the supervisor and sent him the relevant coordinates.

The SBU detained the man and took measures to secure the port infrastructure of Odesa region. The entire volume of nitrate was removed from the site of the potential attack.

The SBU also detained the man's accomplice. She drove the suspect in her car to "test tasks" of the enemy, in particular, to set fire to relay cabinets Ukrzaliznytsia .

The prosecutor's office clarified that the suspect himself offered the curator, for an appropriate reward, to eliminate one of the deputies of local councils and to carry out a sabotage with a cargo of 1500 tons of nitrate, the ship with which entered the port's waters.

During the searches, evidence of work for Russia and combat grenades were found on the detainees. The detainees were served suspicion notices under two articles:

→ high treason committed under martial law;

→ illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The suspects are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

REFERENCE. Nitrate is the common name for minerals containing nitrates of alkali and alkaline earth metals and ammonium. The most common types of nitrate are ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, calcium nitrate and sodium nitrate. In agriculture, nitrate is used as a nitrogen fertilizer. It is also used to make explosives. There have been cases in the world where a fire and explosion of nitrate has killed hundreds of people. In particular, in August 2020, nitrate exploded in the capital of Lebanon, which was stored in an improper condition in a warehouse in the port. As a result, at least 220 people were killed and 6,000 injured, and another 110 went missing.

