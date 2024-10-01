Six dead, three injured in Russian attack on central Kherson market – photo

The victims were urgently taken to the hospital, where they are provided with all the necessary assistance

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

A Russian attack on a market in Kherson on Tuesday has resulted in six deaths and three wounded, reported the regional military administration.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that Russian forces struck a market in the city center.

"The occupiers attacked a market in downtown Kherson. The strike hit trading points where Kherson residents were buying or selling groceries in the morning. At this moment, we know of at least eight casualties. Preliminarily, five people have died," Prokudin wrote.

The injured were taken to a medical facility where they are receiving treatment.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that six people had died in the attack.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

On September 29, Russian forces attacked a railway station in the village of Khutir-Mykhailivskyi in the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, which is located about 10 kilometers from the Russian border. The attack was carried out using FPV drones.

On the morning of September 29, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia using guided aerial bombs, damaging the city's railway station.

On September 30, Russian forces struck a car and a bus stop in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in one dead and one wounded.

These attacks highlight the ongoing threat to civilian lives and infrastructure in Ukraine as the conflict continues.