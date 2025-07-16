Strike in Chernivtsi on July 12: death toll rises to three

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

The death toll in Chernivtsi has increased due to the Russian attack on the city on July 12. This was reported to by the head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration Ruslan Zaparanyuk.

According to him, on Wednesday, July 16, 74-year-old Vasyl Klypych, a resident of the town of Sniatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, died in hospital.

Doctors fought for his life for almost five days. However, due to multiple shrapnel wounds, he could not be saved.

Thus, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Chernivtsi on July 12 increased to three.