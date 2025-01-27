Three high-rise buildings damaged in Russian attack on Dnipro

The roof of a nine-story building caught fire, rescuers extinguished the fire

Photo: State Emergency Service

Overnight on Sunday, Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine, specifically targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The State Emergency Service and Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported significant damage.

The attack set the roof of a nine-story residential building in Dnipro on fire, according to the State Emergency Service.

Additionally, two other multi-story buildings were damaged, as noted by governor Lysak.

Firefighters responded promptly, extinguishing the blaze, and inspection operations are ongoing.

In the Samarivskyi district, infrastructure was damaged, leading to a fire. Three private houses and an agricultural structure were also harmed. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Lysak mentioned that 13 enemy drones were destroyed over the region during the evening and night.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine almost nightly with drones, deploying both strike drones and decoys to disperse Ukrainian air defense systems.

On January 21, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a railway in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three workers.