Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv on October 6 due to the visit of foreign delegations

DSP asks to take into account information about traffic restrictions in the capital when traveling

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On Monday, October 6, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be restricted, reported Department of State Protection.

According to the agency, the restrictions will be applied through security measures involving foreign delegations.

The Department asks you to take this information into account when traveling.

The DSP does not specify which delegations are expected in Kyiv.