Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv to protect foreign delegations

On Saturday, December 20, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv to protect the visit of foreign partners. This is stated in the post of Administration of State Guard of Ukraine (UDO).

The agency announced temporary traffic restrictions in the central part of the capital "in connection with security measures with the participation of foreign delegations."

UDO asks you to take this information into account while driving.

It does not specify which delegations will visit Kyiv.

According to the law, this agency provides state protection to heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments and international organizations that are on official or working visits to Ukraine.