Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated 11,000 people in 2025: the most popular destinations are named – photos

People were most often taken from the frontline areas to Lviv and Kyiv

Evacuation (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia / Facebook)

During 2025 Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated 11,000 people from the frontline areas. About this reported at the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Most people were evacuated in August – 950 people from Donetsk region. Evacuation flights were made from the frontline regions to safer areas of the country.

Read also Ukraine that cares: why animal evacuation is our common cause

The most popular destinations for evacuation trains were the routes:

→ Zaporizhzhia – Lviv;

→ Pavlohrad – Lviv;

→ Kherson – Lviv;

→ Shostka – Kyiv.

Passengers were transported to the western regions of Ukraine. There, local authorities, volunteers and humanitarian organizations helped people resettle in safe conditions.

Population evacuation (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia / Facebook)

Evacuation (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia / Facebook)

Evacuation of the population (Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia / Facebook)