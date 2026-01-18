Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated 11,000 people in 2025: the most popular destinations are named – photos
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
During 2025 Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated 11,000 people from the frontline areas. About this reported at the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.
Most people were evacuated in August – 950 people from Donetsk region. Evacuation flights were made from the frontline regions to safer areas of the country.
The most popular destinations for evacuation trains were the routes:
→ Zaporizhzhia – Lviv;
→ Pavlohrad – Lviv;
→ Kherson – Lviv;
→ Shostka – Kyiv.
Passengers were transported to the western regions of Ukraine. There, local authorities, volunteers and humanitarian organizations helped people resettle in safe conditions.
- on January 2, due to the difficult security situation decision made on the forced evacuation of more than 3,000 children and their parents from 44 frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.
- january 14 Evacuation Coordination Headquarters made a decision on the mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives from five settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
