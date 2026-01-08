Vacations are being extended in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to power outages. Zaporizhzhia is already with electricity

Due to the lack of electricity in Dnipro, hospitals are connected to generators, school holidays have been extended until January 9, and electric transport will be replaced by buses

Power outage in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Liga.net)

On the night of January 8, power supply problems continued in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to damage to a critical infrastructure facility. Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhia has been restored to electricity. This was reported by acting chairman Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, mayor of Dnipro Dmitry Filatov, chief Ivan Fedorov, Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

In Dnipro, all city hospitals have been completely switched to generators. There are water supplies, and the treatment process does not stop.

Water supply in the buildings is supported by alternative power sources. There are columns with industrial water in the city.

Due to the power outage in most settlements of the region, general secondary education institutions have extended their vacations. They will last until January 9 inclusive.

On the morning of January 8, electric transport in Dnipro will be replaced by buses as much as possible. To do this, the city will increase the number of buses on its routes.

At Ukrzaliznytsia notedthe company said that all trains in Dnipropetrovska and Zaporizka oblasts are switching to backup diesel power. Signaling and communication equipment is powered by backup power.

The stations are also powered by generators. Trains run with controlled delays under backup diesel locomotives:

→ 734 Kyiv – Dnipro;

→ 37 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv;

→ 119 Dnipro – Kholm;

→ 79 Dnipro – Lviv.

It is planned to start running Dnipro City Express trains under diesel power.

According to Fedorov, as of this morning, all boiler houses have been supplied with power and are operating normally. The reconnection from generators to the central power grid has been completed.

At the same time, the heat supply to the house is still ongoing.

ADDED at 09:23. Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine reportedreported that more than 1 million people in the Dnipropetrovs'k region are left without heat and water.

Water and heat have already been supplied to some settlements. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are on backup power.

In Zaporizhzhia, heat and water are being supplied to homes, and boiler houses are supplied with power. Power supply to strategic infrastructure has been restored in the region, and stabilization centers are operating.

Head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul saidthe organization reported that 29,360 homes in Ingulets, part of Metallurgical and part of Dovhynets districts are without electricity. Water is being supplied by generators in part of the city.

Almost all boiler houses in the city are already operating stably, with only one in the Ingulets district running on a generator – they are just starting to heat up. Due to pressure drops in the networks, there are pipe bursts.

Hospitals are powered by generators. Electric transport is already running throughout the city, including the Ingulets district. In the same area, schools and kindergartens will temporarily operate remotely.