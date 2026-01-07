Russian attacks almost completely cut off power to Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions – video, photos

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In the evening of January 7, due to Russian attacks in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia, authorities and media reported problems with electricity supply. Later, the Ministry of Energy wrote about the almost complete blackout of two regions.

Journalist LIGA.net said that at least six districts in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity and some had no water. Currently, the city looks like this:

"Due to the hostile attack in Ukraine, including in Zaporizhzhia region, there are power supply restrictions. Zaporizhzhyaoblenergo specialists are working to restore and stabilize the system," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration.

According to him, the water supply and hospitals have been switched to generators – the critical infrastructure is working.

Later, at 23:01, the official reported that water supply to Zaporizhzhia will be restored within an hour.

Suspilne wrote that in many areas of Dnipro, electricity supply was cut off, and in some places there was no water supply. According to journalists, there is no electricity in some cities of the region, including Pavlohrad and Synelnykove.

Head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk said that there are "no forecasts" for the restoration of electricity.

"If you currently have water at home, make a supply. Especially in Pavlohrad and Synelnyky districts, as the Dnipro-Zakhidny Donbas [water and sewerage] company is also without power. I remind you that the map of the Points of Unbreakable Bondage can be found in Diia," the official said.

Subsequently, the energy holding DTEK reported about the emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the Russian attack: "As soon as the air raid is over and it is safe to do so, power engineers will start restoration work to bring the power back on as soon as possible."

Earlier in the evening, after reports of a Russian drone attack, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul wrote that the city may face serious emergency power outages.

"Just in case, please collect water and charge your gadgets. We will keep everything that can be kept on generators. All the points of indestructibility are working in the city," he said.

Prior to this, during the day, the occupiers launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih, resulting in casualties and damage.

UPDATE at 23:22. "Tonight, Russian troops struck again at Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions were almost completely de-energized," the Energy Ministry wrote.

According to him, critical infrastructure is powered by backup power.

The authorities promise to inspect the damage, assess the consequences, and carry out restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

UPDATED at 11:52 p.m. "The situation is very difficult in Inhulets and part of the Metallurgical district. Energy workers are working, but it is unclear when power will be restored," wrote the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.