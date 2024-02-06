Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down Kh-59 missile heading towards Dnipro

Air defense (Illustrative photo: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided air missile, the Air Command East reported on the incident.

The missile was destroyed in the Dnipro Raion of the oblast, with the operation carried out by a unit of the Air Command, the military reported.

At 16:36, the Air Forces reported the movement of the Russian missile towards Dnipro, and its destruction was announced at 16:50.

REFERENCE The Kh-59 missile (in the Kh-59MK2 modification) is an "air-to-surface" class with a range of up to 280 km – one of the types most frequently used by the Russian aerospace forces to strike military and civilian targets in Ukraine. The regions that suffer the most from the use of such weapons are Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. The Kh-59 missile (in the Kh-59MK2 modification) is an "air-to-surface" class with a range of up to 280 km – one of the types most frequently used by the Russian aerospace forces to strike military and civilian targets in Ukraine. The regions that suffer the most from the use of such weapons are Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Read also: Kupiansk. ZSU respond to Forbes data on 40,000 Russians and 500 tanks: No advancements