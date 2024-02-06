Kupiansk. ZSU respond to Forbes data on 40,000 Russians and 500 tanks: No advancements

Yevlash stated that this does not mean all these 40,000 occupiers are simultaneously engaged in frontline combat

Illia Yevlash (Screenshot)

Currently, no advancements by Russian forces have been recorded in the Kupiansk direction, with the reserves being pulled in by the occupiers serving as replacements for those already destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group press service during a telethon, commenting on a Forbes publication stating that Russia has concentrated there 500 tanks, over 600 armored fighting vehicles, hundreds of howitzers, and 40,000 occupiers.

"This information is not new. I've been reporting since last fall about the enemy grouping in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction with a total strength of 110,000. If we break it down by direction, the numbers in the Kupiansk direction remain more or less stable," Yevlash stated.

He said that regarding personnel, this does not mean all 40,000 are simultaneously involved in frontline combat. This includes logistical units, rear units, service, repair battalions, communication units, medical personnel, and others.

"Of course, we cannot underestimate this number, as these units pose a threat, but we have been managing them for quite some time, and no advancements in this direction have been noted," Yevlash said.

He specified the amount of enemy equipment concentrated in the Kupiansk direction: 533 tanks, 650 armored fighting vehicles, 430 artillery systems, and 160 multiple rocket launcher systems. However, as the spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized, not all weapons and equipment are "in proper condition," as the barrels in the guns wear out, and the number of firings by the Russian Federation has already decreased due to a lack of ammunition.

To those "spreading panic" about the pulling in of Russian reserves, Yevlash responded that it is indeed the case. Still, these reserves are brought in as replacements for those already destroyed. Moreover, the intensity and duration of the occupiers' training have now decreased – if previously it was three to four months, now it's two to three months.

He said that the commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is constantly working in the Kupiansk direction. He communicates with the commanders of the units, and necessary measures are ongoing to provide for the personnel of the Defense Forces.



