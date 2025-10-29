Woman attacks police officer in Kyiv region: hits him in the head with a stick

National Police of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In the Kyiv region, a woman attacked a police officer while checking military registration documents with representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center. This was reported to by police.

The incident occurred in Brovary district in the village of Kniazhychi on October 29.

The police and TCC representatives checked the military registration documents of a local resident, but he refused to provide them. Subsequently, a conflict arose between them and the villagers, during which a woman hit a law enforcement officer in the head with a stick.

the 42-year-old woman was detained and criminal proceedings were opened on charges of violence against a law enforcement officer. And the leadership of the Main Police Department of the Kyiv Region is establishing the legality of the police officers' actions.