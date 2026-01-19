In Rivne region, law enforcement officers found anti-tank mines most likely dropped by Russian drones. About this said regional police.

On January 18, law enforcement officers received a report from an employee of one of the region's railway stations: while inspecting the area near the tracks, the man found a suspicious object.

"Employees of the explosive service of the main department of the National Police of the region immediately went to the scene. To get to the site, they had to walk about three kilometers along the tracks," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers noted that during the inspection, specialists found two PTM-3 anti-tank mines: this type of munition has a magnetic target sensor that responds to changes in the magnetic field, and therefore specialists decided to neutralize these weapons on the spot.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

It is most likely that the munitions were dropped by enemy UAVs during recent air raids in Rivne region, police added.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine regional office.

Law enforcement also urged citizens to be careful and cautious: "If you find suspicious objects, do not touch them, move to a safe distance and immediately report the danger by calling 102 or 112."