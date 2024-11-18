The death toll from a Russian ballistic missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Sumy has risen to 11, including two children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As of Monday morning, the number of fatalities has increased to 11, including two children. Additionally, 55 people were injured, eight of whom are children.

On Sunday evening, the prosecutor's office confirmed that among the deceased were a nine-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

More than 400 people were evacuated from the damaged building.

Previously, on November 6, Russian aircraft struck a settlement in Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring another.

On the evening of November 8, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on an enterprise in Sumy, wounding two of its employees.