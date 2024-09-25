A video showing the first moments after a guided aerial bomb struck a multi-story apartment building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on September 24 has been published by the first deputy chief of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to Biloshytskyi, police officers were among the first responders at the scene of the airstrike, providing first aid to the injured, evacuating residents, and assisting rescue workers in clearing the rubble.

On Tuesday afternoon, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kharkiv using guided aerial bombs (KABs). As a result of the strikes, three people were killed and more than 30 were injured.

According to the prosecutor's office, a woman remains missing following a direct hit by an aerial bomb on a nine-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

On the evening of September 20, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes on the center of Kharkiv, injuring 15 people.

On September 21, the aggressor struck a multi-story building in Kharkiv, injuring more than 20 people.