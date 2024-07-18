Russian occupiers have launched an attack on an apartment building in Kherson, injuring three people, including a 16-year-old child who has been hospitalized in critical condition, as was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The invaders continue to target residential areas of Kherson. The apartment building suffered shattered windows and walls damaged by shrapnel. Nearby parked cars and a gas pipeline were also damaged, the official wrote.

Three people who were on the street were hit. A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition with blast injuries, a brain contusion, and head wounds.

A 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with injuries to her face and neck, as well as a fractured jaw. A 50-year-old Kherson resident suffered a concussion, blast and craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel wounds to her face and lower limbs, Prokudin reported.

Medical personnel are providing care to the victims.

