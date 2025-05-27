180 underground schools to be opened in Ukraine by the end of the year – Shmyhal

At the same time, 80% of Ukrainian schools have various types of shelters, the Prime Minister emphasized

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

Almost two hundred underground educational institutions are planned to be opened in Ukraine by the end of this year. This was announced at the forum "Education of the New Ukraine" by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to him, there are 15 underground educational institutions in Ukraine in the frontline areas. By the end of the year, 180 underground spaces will be operational.

"Currently, 80% of all Ukrainian schools have various types of shelters. We are doing our best to increase the number of such protected educational institutions," emphasized Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister also said that UAH 2.8 billion was allocated for the purchase of school buses.

"At this time, it is important to be able to unite the educational process, increase the number of students, improve the quality of education and safety of learning. Pupils from the most remote communities will study full-time and will have this opportunity," he emphasized.

This is part of a comprehensive offline school policy aimed at returning hundreds of thousands of children to school desks, Shmyhal said.

In January 2025, Kharkiv opened a second underground school, which currently has 750 children enrolled. When the second stage of construction is completed, the school will be able to accommodate almost 1000 students.

On February 3, it was reported that work on the construction of an underground school.

started in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. On May 7, Shmyhal reported that in Sumy plans to build four underground schools, and 11 within the region.