Comments with value: LIGA.net creates a space for intelligent interaction with readers

LIGA.net is reaching a new level of interaction with readers. Subscribers can now directly contact the authors of materials on the site

Illustration by LIGA.net

LIGA.net has a new feature that allows readers to comment on articles directly on the site. Readers can ask questions, share their views, and react to events in real time – in the format of comments. This is not a place to argue for the sake of likes, but to form meanings together with the authors and other readers in the format of an intelligent discussion.

Comments are available only to users with an active LIGA PRO subscription. This format allows us to preserve the quality of discussions, avoid anonymous and manipulative discussions, and create a space for responsible dialogue.

"This is not just a technical update. This is a new level of interaction in which the reader's opinion becomes a continuation of the material. Within the protected space, subscribers can directly contact the editorial board and authors, share their experience, add context, and thus participate in an intelligent, open and lively discussion," comments on the new interaction format the editor-in-chief of LIGA.net Yulia Bankova.

The comments are a logical continuation of the media strategy, which envisages the development of a new ecosystem where journalism, analytics and readers form a holistic space of opinions.

This is another step towards deeper interaction with the audience, when the media not only provides access to information but also creates opportunities for those who want to be heard.