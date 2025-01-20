Individuals preparing murder of Ukraine's first deputy health minister detained – SBU

The suspects had been following the victim for a long time and practicing shooting skills at a shooting range

Detention (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office)

Ukrainian law enforcers have foiled an assassination plot against a high-ranking official from the Ministry of Health, arresting two suspects from the Kyiv Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

The authorities have not named the intended victim, but it is believed to be Serhiy Dubrov, who has served as the first deputy health minister since March 2023.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the friends of a deceased patient planned to kill the deputy minister.

Investigators revealed that in October 2024, a woman died in a Kyiv hospital after sustaining severe injuries in an road accident. The first deputy minister, an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the medical facility that day. The woman's friends believed the anesthesiologist was responsible for her death.

The SBU, in cooperation with the National Police, arrested two residents of Kyiv Oblast who were planning to eliminate the official. The man and woman were caught "red-handed" during the exchange of money for the purchase of a pistol intended for the crime.

Investigators discovered that the suspects had been surveilling the target for several months, studying his daily routine and travel routes.

They also frequently visited a private shooting range to practice their shooting skills. The weapon seller was found through the black market, according to the investigation.

The detainees have been charged with preparing for a crime and premeditated murder. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restriction for them is currently being resolved. If found guilty, the suspects face up to 15 years in prison.

