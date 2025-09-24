LIGA.net has officially received a silver YouTube button

Video editorial team (Photo: LIGA.net)

The YouTube channel LIGA.net has officially received the silver button, an award for over 100,000 subscribers. We crossed this mark back in September 2024, and the award itself has only just arrived.

"This button is, above all, the achievement of our viewers. Without your trust, comments, views, and discussions, this simply would not have happened. We started from scratch and deliberately chose the path of meaningful videos instead of quick clicks. To give you not just the title, but the essence and context. For us, this button is a symbol of a common achievement, and the real reward is your support," says Yuriy Smirnov, Head of Video Editorial LIGA.net .

Today, the YouTube channel LIGA.net has over 157,000 subscribers. In a little over two years, it has grown into a powerful platform for analytics and dialog. "Klimkin Explains, LIGA TALK, LIGA DEFENCE, LIGA DOC, LIGA Editorial – and this is not the whole list of formats that help to hear different views, understand complex situations and understand how to act in the modern world.

"Video is as important today as text or audio – it's another way to reach our audience. Someone reads the news, someone listens to podcasts, and someone chooses video. This is the inclusiveness of modern journalism: we want to give our readers the opportunity to get important information in a format that is close to them," says Yulia Bankova, editor-in-chief.

We are grateful to everyone who subscribes, watches, asks questions and leaves comments. Your support inspires us to launch new formats, try even bolder ideas, and prove that Ukrainian journalism can be interesting, deep, and modern. If you're not with us yet – subscribe to our YouTube channel LIGA.net .

More exclusive videos that are definitely worth your attention are ahead.