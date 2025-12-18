MIA launches 112 mobile app: it will work even without connection

Thanks to the new 112 service, it will be possible to call the police, doctors and rescuers even in the absence of mobile communication

Smartphone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has developed an official emergency service, 112, which can work even in the absence of mobile communication. About it LIGA.net the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In the event of an emergency, the user can make a call through the app, after which the 112 operator independently assesses the circumstances and sends the necessary services – rescuers, police, doctors and/or gas service – to the scene. Before using the service, you must be authorized.

The app can be useful:

→ in a basement or shelter where there is Wi-Fi but no mobile signal;

→ in areas with poor or unstable coverage;

→ during accidents or interruptions in the operation of cellular networks.

The functionality of the 112 service is planned to be expanded. In particular, it is planned to introduce a sign language call option to maximize accessibility for all users.

You can download the application:

→ for the iOS operating system here;

→ for the Android operating system here.