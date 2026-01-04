Mine protection and armored capsules: The Ministry of Defense spoke about new vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Last year, the supply of armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased by a quarter.

Armored car (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

In 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 25% more special armored vehicles than in 2024. This was reported by reported Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, these are wheeled armored vehicles of various models, both Ukrainian and foreign-made. They are designed to perform a wide range of tactical tasks on the battlefield: transporting cargo and personnel, providing fire support to units, medical evacuation, and so on.

Some of these armored vehicles are manufactured according to the MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) design. They have a V-shaped hull that allows them to dissipate the energy of an explosion and special shock-absorbing seats.

These armored vehicles are structurally composed of a monolithic armored capsule and external blast-absorbing units: wheels, chassis, and engine.