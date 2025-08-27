Officials aged 18-22 still won't be able to leave Ukraine freely – State Border Guard Service

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform)

Restrictions on border crossing will continue to apply to men aged 18 to 22, inclusive, who hold positions in government agencies, despite the changes adopted by the government. Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said this during a telethon.

According to him, the provisions of paragraph 2.14 of the Rules for Crossing the State Border will continue to apply. It applies to persons holding positions in state authorities, local self-government bodies and other positions specified in this rule.

"This category of citizens will still be able to cross the border only on business trips," Demchenko said .

Also, according to him, when the government's permission for men aged 18 to 22 to leave Ukraine freely comes into effect, they will need to have not only a passport but also a military registration document.

"The legislation of Ukraine stipulates that men aged 18 to 60 must have a military registration document in paper or electronic form and present it at the request of a border guard at checkpoints," summarized the SBGS spokesman .

As of 11:00 a.m. on August 27, the changes to the border crossing have not yet been published on the Cabinet of Ministers' website. The changes will come into effect the next day after that.