Government allows men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine during the war

On August 26, 2025, the government updated the procedure for crossing the state border of Ukraine. Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border freely during martial law, announced Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, this includes all citizens of the appropriate age, as well as Ukrainians who have already found themselves abroad for various reasons.

"We want Ukrainians to maintain ties with Ukraine as much as possible. The changes will take effect the day after the official publication of the resolution," Svyrydenko said .

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted, that it was his ministry that prepared the resolution on amending the Rules of State Border Crossing at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the purpose of this step is to provide young Ukrainians with wider opportunities for study, internships, and legal employment abroad so that they can later use the experience gained for the development of Ukraine.

"We are doing our best to ensure that Ukrainian youth have access to quality education and international experience, while remaining a strong part of our country," Klymenko said .