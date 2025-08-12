Zelenskyy instructed the government to simplify the process of traveling abroad

Currently, there are restrictions for men aged 18 and over

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy He instructed the government to simplify border crossing for Ukrainians under 22 years of age. Words of the head of state. transmits media "We are Ukraine".

Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed the government, together with the military command, to work out the possibility of simplifying the crossing of the state border for young people.

"Currently, there is a restriction at the border for 18-year-olds, and I propose raising it to 22 years," the president said.

According to him, raising the age limit for men to be allowed to travel abroad will help many Ukrainians "maintain ties with Ukraine and realize their potential in Ukraine, especially in education."

"This will help many Ukrainian families feel more freedom and more confidence," Zelensky said.