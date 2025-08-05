"Pixel" remains. The Ministry of Defense explains the introduction of new camouflage in the Armed Forces

The introduction of the new MM-25 pattern was a request from the military, as they already use it, but buy it with their own money

"Pixel" and MM-25 (Illustration: Ministry of Defense)

In June 2025, the Ministry of Defense, at the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and after numerous requests from the military, approved samples of an additional MM-25 camouflage pattern. However, a complete replacement of the MM-14 ("pixel") is out of the question, explained in the Defense Ministry.

The new pattern is considered as an additional color, similar to the already authorized options – "olive", "coyote" or MM-16F.

" The decision to approve the new camouflage pattern was made due to numerous requests from servicemen who perform combat missions and already use a similar pattern. At the moment, the only option for them was to purchase such equipment at their own expense," said Maksym Kayola, Head of the Central Logistics Development Department.

He emphasized the importance of providing the military with the necessary uniforms and equipment, as well as creating conditions for Ukrainian producers to officially supply the army with the necessary items.

The Central Directorate for the Development of Material Support has already approved the updated technical specification, which was supplemented with the MM-25 camouflage pattern. More than 10 requests have already been received from manufacturers to familiarize themselves with the camouflage pattern and color scheme.

The State Logistics Operator (DOT) has already announced the first tenders for the purchase of trial batches of products with the new pattern. A limited volume of 20,000 units each for five items that fall under these updated standards is planned for 2025.